Jelasticin huoltokatko 12.7. alkaen klo 23.00

Cloudplatform -alustalla on ylimääräinen huoltokatko keskiviikkona 12.7.2023 kello 23.00 alkaen. Huoltokatkon aikana alusta päivitetään 8.2.5 versioon.

Huoltoikkuna kestää arviolta noin kahdeksan tuntia. Tänä aikana hallintapaneeli ja SSH-gateway eivät ole käytössä, eikä muutosten tekeminen ympäristöihin ole mahdollista. Myös API-pyynnöt, CLI, JCA ja Zabbix ovat ajoittain poissa käytöstä päivityksen aikana. Huoltoikkuna ei vaikuta asiakkaidemme ympäristöjen toimintaan, joten sovellukset toimivat huoltoikkunan aikana normaalisti.

Mikäli palvelussanne ilmenee ongelmia päivityksen jälkeen, pyydämme teitä tekemään vikailmoituksen sähköpostilla osoitteeseen vikailmoitus@planeetta.fi

There will be maintenance break for Cloudplatform on Wednesday 12th of July 2023 starting at 11 PM (EEST). Our platform will be updated to the 8.2.5 version.

The maintenance window takes approximately 8 hours. During the windows the control panel and SSH gateway are not available and it’s not possible to make any changes to your environments. Also API requests, CLI, JCA and Zabbix periodically unavailable during the upgrade of the corresponding infrastructure containers. The maintenance windows do not affect the operations of the your environment so customer applications should function normally during the maintenance.

The maintenance work will not affect your services in any other way and special measures are typically not needed If you notice problems after the maintenance window, please create a service request by sending an e-mail message to vikailmoitus@planeetta.fi address.