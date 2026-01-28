Fi-verkkotunnuksen hinnat päivittyvät 28.1.2026

Päivitämme .fi-verkkotunnuksen hinnaston. Uudet hinnat tulevat voimaan uusissa tilauksissa 28.1.2026 alkaen. Aiemmin rekisteröityjen verkkotunnusten osalta hinnat päivittyvät 27.2.2026 alkaen lähetettävissä laskuissa.

Hintojen päivitys perustuu Liikenne- ja viestintävirasto Traficomin lakisääteisen verkkotunnusmaksun nousuun 18.1.2026 sekä palvelun kustannusrakenteeseen perustuvaan hinnoittelupäivitykseen.

.fi-verkkotunnuksen uudet hinnat:

Rekisteröinti, ensimmäinen vuosi: 14,90 € (aiemmin 11,90 €)

Uusiminen, seuraavat vuodet: 24,90 € / vuosi (aiemmin 20,90 €)

Siirto: 0 € (ei muutosta)

Muiden domainpäätteiden hintoihin ei tule muutoksia. Kaikkien päätteiden hinnat ovat nähtävillä domainhinnastossa.

Hintoihin lisätään arvonlisävero 25,5 %.

Prices for .fi domains will be updated on 28.1.2026

We are updating the price list for .fi domains. The new prices will apply to new orders starting from 28.1.2026. For previously registered domains, the prices will be updated in invoices issued from 27.2.2026 onwards.

The price update is based on an increase in the statutory domain fee set by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom on 18.1.2026, as well as a pricing update based on the service’s cost structure.

New prices for .fi domains:

Registration, first year: 14.90€ (previously 11.90€)

Renewal, following years: 24.90 € / year (previously 20.90 €)

Transfer: 0 € (no change)

There will be no changes to the prices of other domain extensions. Prices for all extensions are available in the domain price list.

VAT at 25.5% will be added to the prices.